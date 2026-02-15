South Shropshire exotic vet plans new facility for emergency accommodation of small animals

The application, lodged by exotic animal specialist Dr Kubiak, seeks permission to demolish two existing outbuildings at Evolution Exotics Referrals and replace them with a purpose‑built structure designed to house small animals in case of emergency.

According to the planning statement, the new building would provide 20 specialist pens for cats, small animals and birds, supporting local authorities, charities and emergency services when owners are admitted to hospital, taken into care or detained by police with no one available to look after their pets.

It's a service that the business says is "in great demand", with similar facilities "in extremely short supply".

Evolution Exotics Referrals, Cleobury Mortimer

The proposed single‑storey building would adjoin the existing veterinary practice and follow the footprint and scale of the current structures on site.