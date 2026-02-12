'We made a special edition brew with Godiva and Boadicia hops at a Shropshire brewery for International Women's Day and it's going out to 50 pubs'

A brewery in south Shropshire was taken over by women on Tuesday, as part of a special brew day to create their first‑ever beer brewed in celebration of International Women’s Day, which takes place next month.

Women from across Hobsons Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer —alongside members of the wider community—took over the brewhouse for the day to brew Six Sirens, a limited‑edition cask beer designed under the guidance of renowned brewer Nadia Spencer.

The recipe features Amarillo, Godiva and Boadicea hops, resulting in a bright, pale 4% beer with vibrant orange‑citrus notes.

Hobsons Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer and to celebrate International Women's Day the women have taken over the brewery to make there own special brew: Six Sirens. Pictured is owner: Nick Davis, and Hobsons women: Kate Pearce, Carol Wilson, Olena Konieva, April Graver, Bonnie Simmonds and Becks Rollings.

This project brings together six female staff members from office‑based roles who have shaped the concept, name and design of the beer. Their involvement inspired the name Six Sirens, and the artwork reflects the energy and unity behind the collaboration.

This small‑batch 14‑barrel brew will produce around 50 casks, available from late February and ready for bars ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.

Hobsons Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer and to celebrate International Women's Day the women have taken over the brewery to make there own special brew: Six Sirens. Ladies of the brewhouse, on the ladder is: Olena Konieva, Kate Pearce and Bonnie Simmonds, and at the front is the group from Cancer charity: Lingen Davies is Anna Williams. Hobsons will be supporting the charity.

As part of the project, Hobsons is supporting the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, contributing to their £5million appeal for a new cancer treatment centre in Telford.

Kate Pearce from the brewery said: “Us girls took over the brewery for the first time, to celebrate International Women’s Day and talk about beer and the fact that there are more jobs for women in the brewery industry than people imagine.

“We are going to make about 50 firkins of our special brew to go out to 50 pubs and we are also holding a tasting day event on March 13. Beer will be on the bar that weekend.”

She added that they will be making donations to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, contributing to their appeal for a new cancer treatment centre in Telford.

Anna William from the charity said: “It is fantastic. We are very much a community-based charity and we are really excited with some of the new supporters getting involved with us.

“Hobsons Brewery approached us about the project donating a proportion of sales for our Sunflower Appeal - trying to raise £5 million to establish a cancer centre at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.”