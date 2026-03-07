Pont Bakery, a French-inspired patisserie based at the bottom of Wyle Cop, made the announcement on social media.

The bakery, which is known for its croissants and pain au chocolats, said that its final day operating will be on Easter Monday - April 6.

The announcement has been met with sadness from the shop's customers and supporters.

The picturesque premises has a small black and white tiled area outside, with space to sit and watch the world go by while enjoying a pastry.

It opened in 2023 and also provided a host of spectacular made to order cakes.

Pont Bakery

A statement on the shop's Instagram account confirmed the news, saying: "Hey everyone, we’ve got some sad news. We have made the difficult decision to close our little bakery.

"It’s been a long and emotional journey, but continuing is no longer feasible for us.

"We are really proud of what we built and will cherish the memories. We loved bringing a little slice of happiness to this lovely town.

"Thank you to everyone who walked through our doors and enjoyed what we offered."

It added: "We’d love to see you one last time. Our last day will be Easter Monday (April 6th), so there’s still time to enjoy Shrewsbury’s BEST handmade baked goods."

Many customers have expressed their disappointment at the announcement, with one saying 'awful news for Shrewsbury, we'll miss you!". Another added: "You'll be very sadly missed - as will your extraordinarily delicious vegan cookies! Awww 😢"