Relentless thief who terrorised Shropshire stores and stole 50 times tells judge prison has 'humbled him' and he now helps fellow inmates spiritually

In total Nathan Price admitted 50 counts of theft, including dozens from Co-op stores in St Georges and Oakengates in Telford; two assaults on shop security guards, two assaults on police officers, two counts of criminal damage, dangerous driving and failing to provide a blood sample to police.

Price, now 36, committed several offences in and around Nottingham last April before spending weeks relentlessly targeting stores in Telford, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard this week.

In the early hours of April 17 he went to an address in Nottingham he had been evicted from, and damaged a car belonging to the occupant. He caused £193.92 of damage in the attack, which was caught on CCTV.

After stealing from a Co-op in Netherfield on April 19 last year he was spotted driving a Skoda Yeti at Sneinton Hermitage in Nottinghamshire that afternoon and stopped by police. He initially gave the officers a false name but handed over his driving licence. When it became clear he was being sought in connection with the theft he was asked to get out of the car, but he refused.

"He decided to drive off at speed," prosecutor Nicholas Berry told the court. Price contravened a 'keep left' bollard and drove towards two oncoming vehicles, carrying on through a set of red lights. He was eventually caught in a nearby car park but "because he struggled he was PAVA [incapacitant] sprayed so he could be detained," Mr Berry said.

While in custody Price refused to provide a blood sample for a drugs test.

He was bailed in relation to those offences - but within days he was in Telford raiding shops in the town.

On April 29 Price took six blocks of cheese, two salmon and washing tablets from Co-op in St Georges. Over the next two to three months he committed dozens more unsophisticated thefts, terrorising that shop and another Co-op in Oakengates, also targeting Asda, a Greggs bakery in Oakengates and an off-licence.

He often stole food, detergent or washing supplies but also helped himself to alcohol, pet food - and on one occasion a meal deal.

On May 3 he stole pet food and washing tablets from Co-op; two days later he took whisky worth £23.49 from Flame and Lily Mac. On May 5 he was back at Co-op in Oakengates stealing five blocks of cheese and steaks. The next day he returned to St Georges where he stole four cases of lager.