Shropshire's famous Knife Angel sculpture has landed at its latest UK destination

The imposing sculpture, created from more than 100,000 blades seized by police forces across the UK has been touring the country on a National Youth Anti-Violence tour from its home at the British Ironwork Centre on the outskirts of Oswestry.

The latest stop on the tour has seen the Knife Angel heading to Plymouth.

A spokesman for the ironwork centre said: "Our thought-provoking sculpture travelled to Plymouth town centre where it will be displayed between the Civic Centre and Guildhall buildings in the city centre, and beautifully illuminated each evening.

The Knife Angel has landed at its latest destination.

"It is Plymouth’s first time to host the Knife Angel, where it will spend one month educating communities and youth against violence and aggressive behaviour.

"While the national memorial is in town, there will be a vast array of programmes of educational awareness activities via schools, multi academy trusts, youth services, domestic abuse specialists, mental health and substance misuse providers, community and voluntary groups, faith organisations and Mike’s Trust.

"This collective effort reflects a shared commitment to tackling violence in all its forms."

The family of Michael Riddiough-Allen, 32, who was fatally stabbed outside Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin on April 30, 2023, said the conversation-striking knife structure was "wonderful" to see.

His sister, Becky Dustan, said: "To see it in our region is incredible and the power it has to open those conversations and to have people talking about knife crime is wonderful. We looked at this just after we lost Mike. We could see how amazing it was then."

Plymouth Councillor Sally Haydon, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “The Knife Angel is a powerful and emotional piece of art, and the response so far shows just how important this visit is for Plymouth.

"It has already inspired meaningful conversations in our schools, among community groups and out on the Piazza. We want everyone in the city to feel safe, and raising awareness is a vital part of that. I’d encourage anyone who comes to see the sculpture to take a few minutes to complete the survey and share their thoughts with us.”

The sculpture has now travelled to over 50 cities and towns across the United Kingdom.