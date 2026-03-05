Trees in Shropshire market town centre could be removed after roots create trip hazards

Shropshire Council has set out plans to remove four trees along the Promenade on Cross Street in Ellesmere after ongoing root damage left the footway uneven and increasingly unsafe.

The authority says the trees have caused significant 'root heave', pushing up paving slabs over several years and creating repeated trip hazards.

Shropshire Council has set out plans to remove four trees along the Promenade on Cross Street in Ellesmere. Photo: Google

Temporary repairs have been carried out by lifting the worst‑affected slabs and replacing them with bitmac, but officials say new defects continue to appear, leaving the area “unsightly”, inconsistent in appearance and difficult to maintain safely.

Under the proposal, the four problematic trees would be felled and the area fully resurfaced, and new seating and planters installed to improve the look and usability of the space. The line of trees separating the Promenade from the car park would remain untouched.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "The decision to proceed with the option of felling the trees has not been taken lightly. A range of alternative solutions has been fully considered.

"However, the option of felling followed by resurfacing has been identified as the most cost-effective and sustainable approach in terms of both initial expenditure and long-term maintenance."

For more information and to comment upon the proposals, people are encouraged to visit the Shropshire Council website.