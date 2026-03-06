Council suspends overnight parking fees in Shropshire town following public backlash

However, councillors will discuss the proposal again in six months once a full consultation period.

Paul Newman (acting manager of Oswestry Memorial Hall) and Oswestry BID manager, Adele Nightingale, were worried about the impact new car parking rules would have. Picture: LDRS

From April 1, daytime rates at the council’s three car parks – Central, Smithfield and Horsemarket – were going to be extended until 8pm, on top of a 20 per cent rise in the fees. An overnight fee of £1.20 was also going to be added.

Paul Newman and Adele Nightingale outside Oswestry Memorial Hall, that runs many evening activities. Picture: LDRS

That caused widespread anger among residents and businesses, with some community groups worried that that would be forced to close.

Oswestry Town Council has suspended the decision to introduction overnight parking charges following a public backlash. Picture: LDRS

This includes Oswestry Spiritual Centre, who use the town’s Memorial Hall during the evening.

“If it does go ahead, we know we have to shut, which will be a shame after 25 years,” said Kieron Laundy, who co-runs the group.

Paul Newman, acting manager at Oswestry Memorial Hall, added: “While the general increase is to be anticipated, the combined effect of extending the daytime rates to 8pm, plus an overnight rate, will harm the attendance of many of these community activities.”

Standing order rules state that agenda items cannot be brought back to council for six months once they have been voted on.

However, at a town council meeting on February 11, Councillor Duncan Kerr (Greens) wanted the rules revoked to allow discussions on the charges.

Only five councillors voting in favour, with eight against and three abstentions.

Following the meeting, Independent Councillor, Jay Moore asked the Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Rosie Radford, to call an extraordinary meeting to discuss, what he said were “damaging car charge increases” before “irreparable harm” is caused to residents, local community groups, and businesses.

Cllr Radford subsequently called the meeting, which was held on Tuesday (March 4) evening. She explained she was asking the council to consider suspending the introduction of overnight parking from 6pm “to allow for the issues raised to be considered, alongside a wider review of tariffs.”

She added that the matter will be brought back to council after six months.

Many members of the public again explained the impact the proposed changes would have. One person said that she parks her vehicle every night.

“If you were to bring them in, even if it was £1 a night, I would suddenly have to find £350 extra a year, on top of the council tax rise that is happening,” she said.

Another person said the “beating heart of Oswestry will surely die a death in commercial terms” and will become “a ghost town.”

She added that Oswestry bidding to become a town of culture “is comical” considering that all cultures are likely to collapse in the wake of evening parking fees, asking, ‘who would come to visit at such a price’?

The council was asked how much income it would make by adding the extra charge.

When told the council didn’t have the figures to hand, a woman shouted: “What is the point of this meeting if you cannot answer our questions?”

Meanwhile, former Councillor Les Maguire said there were also practical implications, with increased charges likely to push more vehicles onto surrounding residential streets, raising congestion, and access issues.

“Decisions of this magnitude should have meaningful consultation with residents and businesses,” he said.

Cllr Radford said the review period will look into the implications and enforcement.

“Listening to you tonight, that seems an appropriate thing to do,” she said.

“And it might be in six months time, we make a different decision, but at this moment in time, my motion is we are absolutely suspending that decision from 6pm onwards.”

Her motion was seconded by Cllr Moore, and voted through.

Afterwards, Cllr Radford said the review period is an opportunity for the council to understand how the proposed changes will impact people and their businesses.

“It’s really important to me that we listen to you,” she said.

When asked if this is a new way of working due to the initial decision to bring in the changes without consulting anyone, Cllr Radford said: “We are a council that should be here to listen, we don’t always get it right.”