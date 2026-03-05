Jasmin Roberts, from Gobowen, has given an update on the progress of her son Ollie, who underwent a major heart operation in Stanford, California, in January.

She said they would be flying back to the UK today (March 5), and has also explained the plan for the second stage of Ollie's treatment.

Ollie's US operation was needed because he was diagnosed with a rare heart condition at just two weeks old, and surgery was not available in the UK.

Jasmin Roberts with her son Ollie

Jasmin led an incredible fundraising effort, which eventually raised £1.5m, with online supporters from 'Ollie's Army' rallying behind the effort to get the youngster to the US for treatment.

In an update to her online followers Jasmin said Ollie's doctors have given them the all clear to fly back to the UK - with the flight booked for today.

She delivered an emotional thank you to those who helped get Ollie to the US, but said they were now ready to come home.

She said: "So Ollie had his clinic appointment yesterday and they are beyond happy with his progress and they have given us the all clear to fly home

"So I have been very busy today sorting out all the logistics and packing.

"We are actually going home tomorrow so this part of the journey is coming to an end and I am so excited and I am so relieved, and I think when I see Katie at arrivals I am just going to break down crying to be honest.

"This has been such a long and such a hard journey. Thank you all so much for being there with us throughout this entire thing, and for getting us here in the first place of course.

"And California, you have been so lovely. Thank you so much for welcoming us with open arms - but I am ready to go home now."

Jasmin has also delivered an update on Ollie's second operation, which will take place in the UK, needed to complete the repair of his heart.

She said: "So with Ollie's condition as you know his pulmonary arteries didn't develop properly in the womb, instead his heart grew what are called MAPCAs [major aortopulmonary collateral arteries], which are collateral arteries that try and do the job of supplying blood to the lungs but they don't work as well.

"So the surgery he's just had in America stiches those MAPCAs together and places a shunt in his pulmonary artery to encourage blood flow and oxygen throughout the lungs.

"Also importantly it encourages growth to the pulmonary artery in order for Ollie to be ready for stage two of the repair.

"So stage two of the repair is what is known as the full repair, which is where they take out the shunt, close the hole in the heart and replumb everything using a conduit.

"Basically it means that his heart would work just like mine or yours would, but importantly it means that his saturations would be between 98 and 100 per cent, which to be honest feels very surreal to even say.

"Now Stanford estimate that Ollie will be ready for stage two between June and July, however he is having the surgery done back home in the UK, so the timeframe might be a little different, we are just going to have to wait and see."