New traffic lights and pedestrian crossing planned for Shrewsbury road

Shropshire Council are proposing the installation of a new light-controlled pedestrian crossing on Longdon Road near the Nuffield Health Shrewsbury Hospital.

If the plans go ahead, the new toucan crossing would be installed around 15 metres south-west of the Longdon Road junction with Mousecroft Lane.

Longdon Road, Shrewsbury, where the council are planning to install a new pedestrian crossing. Photo: Google

A consultation for the plans is open until March 27, with documents available for viewing at Shrewsbury Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

Objections must be made in writing or by e-mail as they cannot be accepted over the phone.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk