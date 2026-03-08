Thief who took wine and an air fryer in shop thefts is ordered to pay compensation
A shoplifter who stole an air fryer from Boyes and wine from Home Bargains has been ordered to pay for what he took.
By Rob Smith
Michael Gordon, 36, has admitted taking two devices including an air fryer, worth £90.99 together, from Boyes in Market Drayton on August 11 last year.
At Telford Magistrates Court this week he also pleaded guilty to stealing wine worth £15 from Home Bargains in Shrewsbury in September.