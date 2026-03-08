Ishmel Hanson, who used to be in a gang affiliated with the infamous Burger Bar Boys of Birmingham, was arrested by officers near his home in Telford as they sought to bring down a drugs supply line.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how officers investigating the Tiger line were on patrol at about 9.30pm on August 13 last year when they spotted Hanson’s white BMW in Castle Farm Way, Telford.

Hanson, aged 34, parked up and started to walk towards his home when officers got out and told him to stay where he was.

He tried to run from police but was caught after a short chase, and discovered to be in possession of two iPhones and £260 in cash.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

An officer searched his car and found a wrap of heroin, before using his police issued phone to call a number associated with the Tiger line. One of Hanson’s phones rang.

Hanson was arrested, and a warrant was issued to search his home.