A decades-long Shrewsbury footpath saga has fresh hope with new plan

Proposals for a footpath connecting the Dana Footpath to Castle Gates, bypassing the steep steps, have gone back-and-forth since at least 1998.

Now fresh proposals have been submitted to Shropshire Council for planning permission by Shrewsbury Town Council, along with an application for listed building consent.

A number of previous plans have been dropped or refused, including a plan which had planning permission back in 2018.

The latest plan has the backing of the town's mayor, Councillor Alex Wagner, Castlefields Councillor Alan Mosley, and Shrewsbury Civic Society.

The plan submitted to Shropshire Council differs from the previous proposal from 2018.

The proposal is to create an opening in the Dana Footpath wall at the top of the steps. The opening would measure around 1.5 metres wide by 2.25 metres high.

The path would then follow a straight line south at the edge of the Shrewsbury Castle Gardens, meeting up with the existing castle entrance onto Castle Gates.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says the path would be a 'resin-bonded gravel pathway', which would follow 'the natural alignment of the existing garden bed edges'.

One-metre high hooped steel fencing, described as 'low profile', would also be added to the western side of the new path.

The Dana Steps.

The statement adds: "At the heart of this proposal is the ambition to improve accessibility and connectivity within the town centre.

"Currently, movement between Dana Walk and Castle Gates is constrained by level changes and historic boundaries.

"The new footpath will provide a direct and inclusive route, enabling pedestrians of all ages and abilities to move more easily between these two important areas.

"In practical terms, this will support wider objectives for sustainable movement, encouraging walking and reducing reliance on vehicular transport within the town centre.

"The footpath will also improve connections to cultural and civic destinations, including Shrewsbury Castle, the Library, and St Nicholas’ Church, reinforcing the role of this part of the town as a focal point for community life and heritage engagement."

The statement also comments on the sensitive cultural setting of the proposal, adding: "The scheme embodies a thoughtful balance between conservation and change.

"It offers an opportunity to enhance public access to and enjoyment of Shrewsbury’s historic core, while respecting the integrity of the town’s heritage assets.

"With appropriate mitigation in place, the works will have no lasting adverse effect on the character or significance of the conservation area.

"Instead, they will deliver long-term benefits by improving connectivity, promoting inclusive access, and helping to sustain the vitality of this unique historic environment."

'A great leap forward'

Castlefields Councillor, Alan Mosley, who has been a long-time advocate of a solution to the issue, welcomed the latest developments.

He said: "This is excellent news and takes the whole scheme a great leap forward in terms of finally looking to have this much-needed path constructed and open to the public."

He added: "It will be a really important stage to get the consent and the listed building consent and I want to give great thanks to residents who have campaigned, including Castlefields Action Team, Shropshire Council and the many partners over the years to get this much-needed path done and dusted."

In a submission in support for the application Councillor Wagner said: "I believe it represents a sensible and positive development for the site and the surrounding area.

"As the local member for Quarry, I regularly hear from residents who want to see all parts of the town centre put to good use rather than sitting underused or waiting years for progress.

"This proposal is a practical example of that will, and help ensure the site continues to contribute positively to the area as people use the Dana footpath and admire our wonderful castle.

"The scheme appears well considered, with a design approach that is proportionate to its setting and mindful of the surrounding character."

Shrewsbury Civic Society has also written backing the plan, saying: "Shrewsbury Civic Society has supported the principle of this new path for many years, and we are delighted that these proposals are being put forward.

"The proposed route of the path and the design of the new opening are well considered.

"We anticipate that the new path will promote greater use of The Dana, increase passive surveillance, result in a reduction in graffiti and hopefully create a safer and more pleasant environment generally."

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.