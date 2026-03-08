Covid-19 annual day of reflection 2026: West Midlands remembrance events and places and what’s happening across the UK

Today (Sunday) marks the annual national Covid-19 day of reflection, when those who died are remembered alongside the work of the frontline health and social care workers, volunteers and researchers who played crucial roles during the period.

This year’s day of remembrance comes after the final public hearings in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry – which was formally launched in 2022 – were held last week.

Bereaved families have vowed to keep fighting for justice in memory of their loved ones as the final witness testimony was heard, and there are several more inquiry reports due to be published this year and next.

At least 248,000 people in the UK have died with Covid-19 listed as a cause of death, according to the latest available data published by the UK’s statistics agencies.

Sunday’s events are expected to include gatherings and commemorations across the four nations of the UK.

Among them will be a short ceremony at the National Covid Memorial Wall in London where a wreath will be placed and a minute’s silence held at midday.

Covid Day of Reflection events and places in the West Midlands

St Michael and All Angels on Pelsall Common, WS3 4JN - Sunday Service at 10am

Marie Curie at Hednesford, WS12 1DW - 1 minute silence at noon to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.

Cannock, Forestry England, WS14 2UQ - From 8am the public are invited to take time to remember and reflect whilst relaxing the fresh air. Being among the trees is good for your wellbeing whether you are having a gentle stroll or maybe going for a run, or riding your bike - everyone is welcome to spend time in these beautiful, calming surroundings.

National Arboretum at Staffordshire, DE13 7AR - From 10am the pubic are invited to visit the Nation’s year-round place to remember, a space where everyone can celebrate lives lived and remember lives lost.

Marie Curie Erdington, B23 6SJ - 1 minute silence at noon to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.

Wyre, Forestry England, DY14 9XQ - From 8am the public are invited to take time to remember and reflect whilst relaxing the fresh air. Being among the trees is good for your wellbeing whether you are having a gentle stroll or maybe going for a run, or riding your bike - everyone is welcome to spend time in these beautiful, calming surroundings.

Haughmond Hill, Forestry England, SY4 4PW - From 8am the public are invited to take time to remember and reflect whilst relaxing the fresh air. Being among the trees is good for your wellbeing whether you are having a gentle stroll or maybe going for a run, or riding your bike - everyone is welcome to spend time in these beautiful, calming surroundings.

Marie Curie Shrewsbury, SY1 1PY - 1 minute silence at noon to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.

Across the rest of the UK

In Wales, Caerphilly County Borough Council will host people at the Ynys Hywel Covid Memorial Woodland, with an informal guided walk and a minute’s silence, while in Northern Ireland live music, poetry and reflective speeches will take place at Belfast City Hall.

Community and faith leaders, healthcare professionals and local people will gather in Manchester for a memorial service, storytelling and reflection organised by the Caribbean and African Health Network (CAHN).

On Saturday in Scotland, a gathering was held at the Sails Sculpture in Glasgow Green where there was also a minute’s silence.

‘The impact of Covid remains’

Culture minister Baroness Twycross said: “Whenever I walk along the National Covid Memorial Wall, I’m struck by the 250,000 hand-painted hearts that stretch for half a kilometre. It is a powerful tribute to loved ones who will not be forgotten.

“The pandemic impacted everyone, up and down the country. It touched us all, and the impact of Covid remains.

“We now have the opportunity to come together as a nation to remember the quarter of a million lives lost. We also pay tribute to those on the front line during the pandemic, who made enormous sacrifices, day in, day out, to keep the British public safe – whether in health and social care, education, policing, transport or other frontline services.

“I encourage everyone to mark this day in a way that feels right for them, whether attending a community event or taking a quiet moment of reflection at home.”

Baroness Morgan, chairwoman of the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration, said: “For so many across the country, the Covid-19 pandemic left a legacy of grief and loss that is still carried today. Everyone lost something.

“This year’s Covid-19 day of reflection is an opportunity for us all to pause and remember the lives lost because of the pandemic, recognising the efforts and sacrifices of frontline workers, as well as the volunteering and community spirit we saw and the contribution of the scientific community.”