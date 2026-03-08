Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World has confirmed that Chincha, the mother of Cinnamon the capybara, has been put down after suffering with arthritis.

A post from the zoo on social media said that the decision had been taken after discussions with a vet and that she would be greatly missed.

It added that Chincha was one of the favourites at the zoo.

Chincha the Capybara. Picture: Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World.

It said: "It’s with a very heavy heart that we share some sad news from the zoo today. This morning, after a long consultation with our vet, we made the difficult decision to say goodbye to our beloved Chincha the Capybara.

"Chincha joined the Hoo Zoo family back in 2015 and quickly became a favourite among staff and visitors alike.

"She was, of course, best known as the mum of our famous Cinnamon!

Cinnamon the capybara at Hoo Zoo.

"For the past 12 months, Chincha has been struggling with arthritis.

"We’ve done everything we could to keep her comfortable, but it became clear that it was time to let her rest.

"She’ll be greatly missed by everyone here at the zoo."

Chincha's daughter, Cinnamon, made world headlines after escaping from the zoo in September 2024, enjoying a week-long adventure in the countryside surrounding the zoo.