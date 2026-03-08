Large crowd of buyers turns out for plant and farm machinery sale

The wet weather didn't put buyers off for the first collective plant and farm machinery sale at Shrewsbury Auction Centre last month.

Top selling lot was a 2020 John Deere C441-R twin axle baler wrapper combination which sold for £41,500 while a 2015 Massey Ferguson 5610 SL Dyna 4 two wheel drive tractor found a buyer at £17,000.

Other leading prices were £15,800 for a 2023 New Hi-Spec 2600G SA-R tanker, £15,600 for a 2009 Merlo P40.7 Telehandler with 7,500 hours, £10,600 for a 2001 Merlo P32.12 EVS Telehandler with 7,133 hours and £7,000 for a 1988 John Deere 2650 2WD with 4,670 hours.

This 2020 John Deere C441-R twin axle baler and wrapper combination sold for £41,500 at Shrewsbury.

Auctioneer Henry Hyde, Halls’ collective plant and farm machinery sales co-ordinator, said all the high value, genuine lots came from farms in and around Shropshire.

A 2023 New Hi-Spec 2600G SA-R tanker which sold for £15,800.

The MartEye online auction platform was busy as 40 different buyers from across the UK purchased lots.

A 2015 Massey Ferguson 5610 SL Dyna 4 two wheel drive tractor sold for £17,000.

A new online, timed sale for unsold lots, which ran from February 14 to 16, proved so successful, with interest from vendors and buyers alike, that Halls plans to continue the service for future collective plant and machinery auctions.

This 2001 Merlo P32.12 EVS Telehandler sold for £10,600.

“Our thanks go to our loyal vendors and buyers who support the Shrewsbury collective plant and machinery sale,” said Mr Hyde.

A 2009 Merlo P40.7 Telehandler sold for £15,600.

The next sale is on Friday, April 10 and entries of plant and farm machinery are being welcome by Mr Hyde on 07398 137343.

A 1988 John Deere 2650 2WD tractor sold for £7,000.

The new season of Kidderminster Machinery Sales, which are also held bi-monthly on Fridays at The Gallops, Stanklyn Lane, Stone, begins on Friday, March 6.

Entry forms for the auctions are available online at http://www.hallsgb.com/.../farm.../machinery-entry-forms/.

For more information about the sales Mr Hyde or Ella Sankey on 01743 462620 or e-mail machinery@hallsgb.com.