Sheep Village “Cynefin” to be launched by RWAS and NSA at the Royal Welsh Show

.The village will be located on the site of the former NSA Pavilion and will celebrate the Welsh sheep industry’s importance.

It will include trade stands and educational activities and is designed to showcase innovation and good practice to farmers, whilst helping the wider public to better understand sheep farming and the vital role it plays in shaping our landscape and heritage.

Called Cynefin – Welsh for “habitat” or “place of belonging” – the village will reflect the deep connection between land, sheep farming, and community in Wales.

RWAS Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones, said: “Sheep farming and the generations of farmers who have worked the land have shaped our Welsh landscape. We are delighted to be working closely with the NSA to introduce this exciting new concept which celebrates our rich farming history.”

“The sheep section already covers almost four acres of our showground, so it’s evidently a major part of the Royal Welsh Show. We host one of the largest and most diverse collection of sheep breeds of any show in the world, and have world-class shearing and wool handling competitions. The new Sheep Village, alongside the Meirion Shearing Centre, the exhibition halls and the sheep ring will further elevate the industry’s status.”

Phil Stocker NSA CEO comments “Cynefin, the sheep village, is a new concept that gives NSA and RWAS an opportunity to introduce a fresh approach on how we profile sheep farming at the Royal Welsh Show. One of the most valuable things we can do for the industry is to play our part in explaining and showcasing sheep farming to the public, and also to celebrate the great innovation and technology that we use.

“We have a great industry which is far more progressive than many realise and our approach to producing food and fibre works well alongside managing our landscape, providing for nature, and maintaining rural communities and economies. If we can do more to showcase this then our new partnership venture at the Royal Welsh Show will be worthwhile.”

The popular NSA Bar and Restaurant will also form part of the new village, together with a new open air courtyard space offering a welcoming space for farmers and showgoers to meet and relax.

Expressions of interest are now invited from sheep-related trade stands and organisations wishing to be part of Cynefin, the Welsh Sheep Village. For more information, please contact tradestands@rwas.co.uk

The 2026 Royal Welsh Show will take place from July 20 to 23 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

To buy tickets visit https://rwas.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/RoyalWelshShow2026 or click Buy tickets.

