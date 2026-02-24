2,083 representations were logged concerning Nant Mithil Energy Park on the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales website as the deadline passed.

The previous record was 1,100 for Developments of National Significance applications in Wales.

The overwhelming majority of the responses were also against the energy park on Radnor Forest with just a handful in support of it.

A spokesperson for PEDW confirmed the record responses.

The inspector will now review the responses and decide by March 3 what form the examination will take - written representations only or by hearing or inquiry.

He said: “The representation period for the Nant Mithil Energy Park concluded on February 16 2026. PEDW received 2083 representations, making it the largest response to date.

“While responses are not categorised into 'negative' and 'positive', a mix of comments were received.

“The appointed inspector will now review the responses and decide what procedure the examination will take by March 3, either by written representations only, or by Hearing or Inquiry.

“Interested parties will be notified of the next stages and more information will be published on the Casework Portal.”

Jenny Chryss, Campaign Lead for RE-think said: "It appears from the PEDW website that 2,083 representations were made in relation to the Nant Mithil Energy Park (EP) planning application.

“I understand this beats a previous record of 1,100 for Developments of National Significance (DNS) applications in Wales.

“The overwhelming majority of submissions were against the application. Whilst a tiny proportion were supportive, it's clear to see that many of those came from individuals with financial links to the applicant, either through employment or sponsorship.

"That so many people have bothered to respond demonstrates the massive strength of feeling that there is in Radnorshire and beyond about the way the applicant, Bute Energy, along with other carpetbaggers is planning to desecrate the landscapes, communities and ecology of Mid Wales.

“I can't thank enough everyone who took the trouble to put their feelings into words. Let's hope that the Inspectors take on board our strength of feeling and very real concerns.

"Bute Energy's failure to consider the cumulative effects of Nant Mithil alongside its two further potential local projects, Aberedw EP and Bryn Gilwern EP was a major factor in many of the representations against.

“Also, importantly, was its failure to consider the cumulative environmental impacts of the "Green Gen Towy Usk Line", which a related company wants to build to export the energy from Nant Mithil and the other two EPs 60 miles to the grid in Carmarthenshire. Without a power line the energy parks are pointless and risk ending up like their close neighbour Hendy Windfarm which has sat motionless for seven years because it has no connection to the grid.

"So I ask whoever forms the next Welsh Government to halt these major renewable infrastructure applications until a proper holistic programme of works has been agreed, based on a realistic timeline for grid connections.

“Then let the people of rural Wales have a proper say and input into what happens next. The thought of Nant Mithil being consented and then ending up as a stranded project like Hendy, sitting on Radnor Forest without a grid connection is too terrible to contemplate."