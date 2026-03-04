Scheme updates draw large crowd to NFU Cymru Brecon & Radnor county meeting

The meeting marked the first official county meeting for newly appointed County Chair, Edward Harris and coincided with the opening of the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) application window – a topic high on the agenda for many members.

More than 70 members, both long-standing and new, attended the well-supported meeting to hear detailed updates on the current policy landscape.

NFU Cymru County Adviser, Stella Owen delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Sustainable Farming Scheme, showing members the new application process and outlining the key differences.

The session provided clarity on practical elements of the SFS form and what farmers can expect when they look on RPW online. It was highlighted that particular attention needs to be paid to the 10 month land management rule; ensuring habitat land is mapped correctly and ensuring all boxes are ticked, especially those for common land.

The presentation was followed by an extensive question and answer session, with members raising a wide range of queries and scenarios. Discussions reflected both the opportunities and challenges facing farm businesses as the transition to the SFS gathers pace. Members were reminded of the importance of ensuring that they submitted their Single Application Form ahead of the May 15 deadline.

Members also received updates from NFU Cymru board chairs and delegates, highlighting the breadth of work being undertaken by NFU Cymru across Wales to represent members’ interests at both Welsh and UK Government level.

NFU Cymru Livestock Board Chair, Rob Lewis, addressed the meeting and reiterated the importance of members responding to the current consultation on proposals relating to lamb castration and tail docking. He stressed that it is vital that practical farming experience is reflected in policy decisions and encouraged all members to make their views known before the consultation closes on Monday, March 9.

Speaking after the meeting, County Chair Edward Harris said: “It was extremely encouraging to see such a strong turnout for my first meeting as County Chair. The level of engagement in the room shows just how important these policy developments are to farm businesses across Brecon & Radnor.

“The SFS represents a significant change for our sector and it is vital that members feel informed and supported. Meetings like this provide an important opportunity to share information, raise concerns and ensure that the voice of Welsh farmers continues to be heard.”

NFU Cymru Brecon & Radnor will continue to host meetings and events throughout the year to keep members updated and engaged on key issues affecting the agricultural sector.