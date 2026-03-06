Llandrindod Wells chicken farm hopes to produce 1.5m birds every year, if plans go ahead

Operated by Mr William Bedell since 1992, the farm aims to extend its current broiler rearing with two new buildings, with a total footprint of approximately 5,346 square metres including feed bins.

Presently, the site includes four poultry buildings for 170,900 bird places.

If approved, the expansion will allow for 258,000 bird places, although the actual number of birds produced will be less.

To match supermarket requirements for high-welfare chicken, the farm plans to lower the stocking density from 38 kilograms per square metre to 30 kilograms per square metre.

This alteration will set the total output at 205,500 bird places per batch, turning out roughly 1,541,250 birds every year, averaging 7.5 crops annually, according to documents filed by the rural planning firm Acorus for the farm.

The farm's plan includes new field access, vehicle parking and turning areas, feed bins, new clean and dirty water facilities, and an attenuation basin.

This is part of a Sustainable Drainage System (SuDS) scheme.

To make the business economically viable, further space and output is sought. The site has been carefully chosen being sufficiently close to the other buildings without compromising biosecurity and utilising existing access to the public highway.

If the plans go ahead, the business will look to employ another full time worker and will use various third party businesses such as wash down contractors, vets, feed companies and pest control.

The new buildings will have insulated roofs clad in polyester-coated profiled steel sheeting, with goosewing grey sides and slate blue roofs.

Situated within the River Wye Special Area of Conservation catchment, about 150 metres from the River Ithon SSSI/SAC, the site has drawn attention from Natural Resources Wales.

During a pre-application consultation, the agency requested more details on the handling of manure and contaminated water to ensure protective measures against phosphorus pollution in rivers.

The agency advised that spent poultry litter be taken from the site and sent to anaerobic digestion plants, with a proposed Section 106 agreement to ensure the material remains out of the sensitive catchment.

The insulated roof boasts 200mm fibreglass insulation, while the walls have 100mm insulation to achieve a U-value not less than 0.4 W/m² ºC, eliminating condensation on the inner linings and minimising solar heat gain, as per the environmental statement.

No responses were received from neighbouring landowners or community consultees during a pre-application consultation conducted between November 28 and December 29 2025.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the plans by May 28.