Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident, in Bridgnorth, at around 8.45pm yesterday - Saturday, March 7.

An update said that the incident had involved tall conifer trees near AFC Bridgnorth's home ground, next to Crown Meadow, off Innage Lane.

One fire crew was sent to the incident, along with West Mercia Police.

The fire service said that the incident saw "approximately 10 metres of tall conifers involved in fire".

Firefighters used one hosereel jet to put the blaze out.