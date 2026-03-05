The illuminated and decorated tractors coming down Kington’s High Street to the cheers of the crowds. Photos by Andy Compton

The town’s second tractor run proved a big hit again as hundreds of cheering people took to the streets to witness it on Saturday, December 21.

The festive event saw 52 participants deck out tractors with lights, tinsel, inflatables and seasonal decorations, creating a magical procession that delighted spectators lining the route from Kington cattle market.

This year an extended route also took in Old Radnor, New Radnor, Walton, Kinnerton, Evenjobb, Presteigne by pass, Titley, KBS roundabout, before the tractors came down Kington bypass and down through the town.

The longer route gave more people a chance to see the festive spectacle and it gave the organisers a chance to raise even more money for charity

The eye-catching tractor run event was organised in memory of John Synnock by his daughters Georgina Synnock-Morgan and Laura, Georgina’s husband Rae Morgan and Kington Chamber of Trade, to raise funds for St Michael's Hospice to help them deliver the amazing care that they give to all their patients and families

John spent eight weeks being cared for by St Michael’s Hospice. He died in 2017.

A spokesperson for St Michael’s Hospice said: “A huge thank you to Laura and Georgina for organising this very special event, and to everyone who drove a tractor or cheered them on!”

In a social media post after the tractor run, Georgina said: “I can’t thank you all enough. Each person who took part in the run and each person who put something in our buckets and who bought raffle tickets and all volunteers who helped we all did this , look what we have all done absolutely amazing.”