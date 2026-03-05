Meet Raffles: Drayton Manor’s new one-year-old binturong

One-year-old Raffles was born at Wild Discovery Ribby Hall in February 2024 and safely arrived at Drayton Manor recently as part of an international conservation programme.

Since his arrival, Raffles has been carefully looked after by the zoo’s team of expert keepers and veterinarians. He has also been busy exploring his new enclosure, testing out the trees and climbing platforms, while settling into his new surroundings.

Raffles’ new enclosure at Drayton Manor offers him the choice between a quiet off-show space and an on-show area where families can spot him during their visit. The enclosure design aims to support his health and wellbeing, giving Raffles the freedom to decide when he wants to engage with visitors and when he prefers privacy.

Raffles, a one-year-old male Binturong - has recently arrived at Drayton Manor Zoo

Binturongs, commonly known as ‘bearcats’, are rare mammals from South and Southeast Asia. Despite their nickname, Binturongs aren’t bears or cats - they’re the largest of the civet family, and one of their most unusual traits is that they mark their territory and communicate to each other through scent glands, producing a smell often compared to buttered popcorn.

The species are classed as “Vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), as in the wild they face several threats, including habitat loss, hunting and the illegal wildlife trade.

Drayton Manor actively supports The Civet Project, which works with local farmers in Vietnam, campaigns for policy change to end such practices, and contributes to the European Breeding Programme (EEP). EEPs are critically important for species facing threats in the wild, helping to act as a safeguard for their future.

Nestled in the heart of Drayton Manor, the 15-acre open-plan zoo cares for more than 80 species, with more than 50% of these species endangered. A space for discovery and adventure, the zoo aims to inspire a love of nature, and every visit supports the park’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

Tim Rowlands, zoo manager at Drayton Manor Resort, said: “We’re delighted to announce the safe arrival of Raffles, a one-year-old male Binturong at Drayton Manor. It’s always a special moment when we welcome any new arrival, and this is incredibly important as part of our ongoing support for the species through The Civet Project and EEP, which is dedicated to protecting future populations of the species, who continue to face threats in the wild.

“We hope the arrival of Raffles will encourage families to learn all about Binturongs, which are truly a fascinating species, and inspire visitors to support the efforts to protect them.”