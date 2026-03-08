Shropshire cancer support scheme now has now recruited more than 1,000 people to help

The project was launched by the LiveLife Cancer Awareness team at Lingen Davies Cancer Support in 2022 as part of its work to help prevent cancer in the wider community.

Building on its remit to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer, the organisation was approached to partner with NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Oswestry Community Action, formerly known as Qube, to deliver its part of a national NHS England programme to address areas of health inequality.

To date, more than 600 people have been recruited and given cancer champion training in Shropshire and Telford, exceeding all expectations initially set for the Core20+ project.

From left, Miranda Ashwell, Rebecca Peters, Isobel Onions, and Helen Davies.

Lingen Davies bosses also appointed a dedicated Welsh Cancer Champion to deliver the same work in Mid Wales – ensuring people across the region were supported and upskilled, so far 400 people from across Mid Wales have taken part in training.

Lingen Davies, which is currently running a £5 million Sunflower Appeal to deliver cancer services into Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital, took on sole funding for the Cancer Champions work in 2024.

Health engagement professionals have worked with groups and industries as diverse as colleges, builders, industrial manufacturers, IT professionals, art therapists, beauticians, hairdressers, and community groups across the region.

Cancer Champion training was also delivered to both prisoners and staff at Stoke Heath Prison – which has led to interest from further afield about rolling the programme out to additional locations across the country.

Naomi Atkin, CEO for Lingen Davies, said the success of the Cancer Champions project is testament to the passion and commitment of the delivery team.

She said: “We are proud that our LiveLife Cancer Awareness work was recognised by NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and that the cancer champions project grew from that. To date the small team from Lingen, alongside colleagues at Oswestry Community Action, have recruited and trained more than 1,000 people.

“That is a phenomenal achievement. That is 1,000 people who have been given the skills and knowledge to hold everyday conversations within their own networks about the importance of taking up cancer screening invitations, and are working in their own communities to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer.

“Our half day training sessions are open to everyone, not just those who are working in the health sector. They are designed for people to hold everyday conversations about cancer, many of which will go on to save lives.”

Kim Wootton, Chief Officer at Oswestry Community Action said: “We are delighted to be part of the Cancer Champions project and to mark another fantastic milestone. Our Cancer Champions are helping to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer, and we are incredibly proud of the impact this work is having. Early diagnosis really does save lives.”

For information about the initiative or to become a Cancer Champion, please visit https://www.cancerchampions.co.uk/.