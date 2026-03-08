Shropshire-based charity delivers thousands of football shirts to Kenya

The Taking Football to Africa and Beyond Charitable Appeal, which is operated from RAF Shawbury, in North Shropshire, said it had carried out its largest delivery in the 20 years since its inception, with its visit to Kenya in East Africa.

The appeal delivers ‘Aid through Football’ by collecting donated items of football kit and redistributing them to children and adults across the globe.

The appeal, which is organised by Squadron Leader Mark Smales, assisted by the appeal founder, retired Wing Commander Neil Hope MBE, was set up in 2006 to deliver kit to Africa.

Appeal founder Wg Cdr (Retd) Neil Hope MBE during the trip.

Its efforts have spread across the globe and to-date has delivered 453,569 items of kit - including 128,356 football shirts to 71 countries worldwide.

The team at Kiboro School in Mathare.

The appeal team, made up of 16 serving, ex-military and civilians, departed for its latest deliver in Kenya on February 12.

Sqn Ldr Mark Smales at the Rezina Centre Mathare.

Over the next 10 days they completed 49 separate deliveries in and around Nairobi and in Gilgil, two hours north of the capital on the Great Rift Valley.

QPR kits at the Kimta Rotary School in Kibera.

In total, the team delivered 23,408 items, including 7,834 football shirts.

Olivia Goodwin helping play time at Hope House Orphanage Mountain View Nairobi, Kenya.

In completing the deliveries, the team met children and adults in the major Kenyan slum areas of Kibera, Kibagare and Mathare, as well as schools, orphanages and football teams, who were all in need of essential, life changing aid.

Neil Hope with Jill Baraka, who he first met when she was a few days old, at Saidia Children's Home in Gilgil.

The team explained: "Kibera is Africa’s largest slum with more than one million people living in an area of around three square kilometres with no permanent running water or electricity supplies and no sewerage system."

Grace James with a child at the Rezina Centre, Mathare.

In Gilgil, the team visited the Restart Centre, founded by Mary Coulson MBE.

John Herbert, representing Braeburn Schools - and from Shrewsbury, at Hope Patience and Joy Children's Home in Gilgil.

The centre is hugely close to the appeal, with Mr Hope's daughter Charlotte having volunteered there for a month in 2019.

A Lottie's Way donation - through the donation from GLW Feeds - to Jane Diko at Loving Hands Orphanage in Gilgil.

Charlotte was tragically killed in a car crash on April 9, 2022, in which her mother Helen was also seriously injured.

Lottie's Way Trustee Sophie Goodwin with the donation from Lottie's Way and GLW Feeds at Loving Hands Orphanage in Gilgil.

As a legacy for Charlotte, Lottie’s Way – The Charlotte Hope Foundation was set up. The charity aims to provide underprivileged children and young adults across the world with access to education and essential support.

Marisa Fernandez addresses the children at the Rezina Centre in Mathare.

As part of the visit the team purchased essential staple foodstuffs and educational items for four schools and orphanages.

Musa Otieno - the most capped player in Kenyan history - at his soccer academy.

They also organised for an imminent donation of similar items for St Dorcas School in Kwangware, on behalf of GLW Feeds who provided a large donation to the charity at its recent gala dinner.

Neil Hope with items purchased by Lottie's Way for Gracious Givers - with Moureen Achieng - in Gilgil.

Mr Hope said: "A total of £1682.83 was spent by Lottie’s Way for some amazing places and children."

Claudia and Anna Gwilt with youngsters in Mathare.

Kits delivered included items donated by football teams and individuals from across the United Kingdom.

Children in their new QPR shirts at Hope House Orphanage in Mountain View Nairobi, Kenya.

They came from England (The Football Association), Premier League and EFL clubs including Leicester City, Aston Villa, , Wolverhampton Wanderers, QPR and Colchester Utd.

Anna Gwilt and Grace James helping serve lunch to 900 children at St Martin's School Kibagare Good News Centre in Nairobi.

The team also delivered kit donated by the appeal’s local club, and one of its top links, Shrewsbury Town, as well as items donated by clubs throughout grassroots football including county football associations, member clubs of Sheffield & Hallamshire CFA, Hampshire CFA, Essex CFA, Worcestershire CFA, and Wallsend Boys Club amongst many others.

Alanis Anderson at Hope House Orphanage in Mountain View.

Mr Hope said: "This delivery visit was superb in allowing the appeal to renew its friendships across Kenya. I would like to thank all the people, clubs and schools that donated items delivered on this visit and to the appeal, as well as all who have helped us achieve this amazing success, especially the team at Shawbury who help with the appeal including Supply Receipt and Despatch and also at RAF Brize Norton, BATUK, and Braeburn Garden Estate School.

Alanis Anderson and Kieran Smith during the trip.

"I am amazed that we will enter our 20th year, in May. I never expected the appeal to be as successful as it has been. I am also very proud that we are able to also visit places assisted by our ‘sister’ charity – Lottie’s Way, with all of the emotions it brings with it, as a legacy for my daughter, Charlotte.

"Huge thanks to all of this years’ team, especially my fellow Lottie’s Way trustees, Mark Smales and Sophie Goodwin."

Speaking about the visit Sq Ldr Smales said: “As there was no delivery visit to Kenya in 2025 this one was bigger than ever, more visits, more kit, but more importantly more happy, smiling faces when we delivered to the recipients.

"After over a year of planning it is wonderful to have a successful trip and see the joy that football can bring to those who have very little.

"As Neil said, thank you to everyone who makes this appeal possible and also to the 2026 team for their hard work on what was a very intense trip.”