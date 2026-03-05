Firefighters rush to battery fire in Shrewsbury garage
Fire crews responded to a fire in a garage at a property in Shrewsbury this evening.
Shropshire Fire Service sent two appliances to an address on Whitty Close in Shrewsbury to tackle the blaze, which is believed to have been started by a battery.
An update on the service's incident page detailed how crews responded to a 'fire involving one small rechargeable Lithium Polymer battery within a garage' at 4.23pm on Thursday, March 5.
No injuries were recorded as crews using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet dealt with the incident.