Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury joined in the worldwide celebrations of the written word today (March 5), with pupils dressing up as characters from their favourite books.

The occasion saw the school packed with monsters, princesses, animals and many other colourful literary characters.

As part of the day the school planned a full programme of World Book Day activities.

One of those saw the school welcome children’s author Ian Billings for a series of workshops with the children.

World Book day at Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Leath

In the morning session he joined children at Little Prestfelde to create and structure their own stories.

Staff at the school also took part in their version of The Masked Singer called The Masked Reader, where pupils had fun guessing the reader.

Sophie Richards, one of the school's World Book Day organisers, who teaches Year 2 and leads on reading and phonics with Early Years and Key Stage One, spoke of how the day helps celebrate the fun of reading.

She said: "World Book Day is a wonderful opportunity to inspire, encourage and promote a love of reading for all our pupils.

"It is a fabulous reminder of how magical books and storytelling can be."

Meanwhile headteacher Matty Thavenot hailed the annual event, saying: "What a wonderful day to celebrate everything about books and reading."