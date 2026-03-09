Rail line blocked between Shrewsbury and Telford Central after emergency incident

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the railway line between Shrewsbury and Telford Central, causing disruption to train services this morning.

West Midlands Railway said the line is currently blocked while emergency crews respond to the situation. As a result, trains running through both stations are facing delays and alterations.

In a message posted at 6:22am, the operator said passengers should expect disruption and check for updates before travelling.

No further details about the incident have been released at this stage.

West Midlands Railway said further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.