Caterham reveals limited-run ‘HWM Edition’ to celebrate HWM’s racing heritage

Caterham has revealed a limited-run version of its Seven sports car with the ‘HWM Edition’.

HWM stands for ‘Hersham and Walton Motors’, which is a sports car dealership and racing team that can take its routes back to 1938. The Seven HWM Edition has been inspired by the team’s ‘HWM-Alta’ grand prix-winning racer.

The exterior is painted in HWM Green, while there is HWM-Alta-inspired side louvres, a bespoke nosecone grille, suspension wishbones, anti-roll bars and headlight brackets finished off in Retro Grey.

Just 19 examples of the Seven HWM Edition will be built. (Caterham)

Inside, the dashboard features a hand-turned aluminium design complemented by chrome instrument dials, a quick-release Moto-lita steering wheel, a body-coloured transmission tunnel, a chrome handbrake and gearknob as well as the option of leather or composite racing seats with embroidered ‘HWM’ logos.

Under the bonnet, the car is powered by the same 2.0-litre Duratec four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine found in the standard Seven 420 model. It produces a total of 210bhp, while 60mph is dispatched in 3.8 seconds and the top speed is 136mph. Power is sent through to a standard five-speed manual gearbox.

Just 19 examples of the Seven HWM Edition will be built, with each car receiving a ‘1 of 19’ plaque located on the passenger side of the dashboard. Prices start at £57,990, while order books are open now.