Severn Valley Railway honoured with rare award after rapid recovery from landslip

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) has been recognised with a prestigious accolade after winning the Chairman’s Special Award at the 2026 Heritage Railway Association awards.

The award is only occasionally presented at the discretion of the HRA chairman for a stand-out entry that “no other award can really do justice to.”

SVR was honoured in acknowledgement of the “tremendous team effort” by volunteers, staff and partner organisations who worked to reinstate the line following the catastrophic Mor Brook bridge collapse.

The landslip, which happened between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade station in January last year, saw the Shropshire town cut off from the heritage line for several months.

The landslip on the Severn Valley Railway line in January 2025

HRA chairman Lord Parkinson, said the SVR’s response had been exceptional.

“After suffering a devastating landslip at Mor Brook, severing the railway into two, the railway was told it could take nine to 12 months to recover, but in reality the line was reinstated in only six months,” he said.

“With remedial works taking just eight weeks, the railway then welcomed 60103 Flying Scotsman to reopen the line on a date that was thought impossible when the landslip took place.”

SVR managing director Gus Dunster accepted the award alongside colleagues and praised the resilience shown across the organisation.

The Heritage Railway Association awards in Llandudno, 2026. Photo: Jack Boskett

He said: “I’m immensely proud of the whole team across the Severn Valley Railway, who triumphed last year in the face of extreme adversity.

"We are delighted to have won the Chairman's Special Award for the team of SVR volunteers, staff, and the numerous industry partners that achieved the daunting task of reinstating our railway after the devastating damage at Mor Brook in 2025.

“It was also fantastic that one of our young volunteers, Jack Baldwin, was nominated in the Rising Star Award category and was highly commended for his work in engineering and for his project management and leadership skills working on the HydroShunter project, a joint venture with Vanguard Sustainable Transport Solutions.

"Jack is a major young talent who I am certain will go on to make a significant contribution to this industry in his career.”

Two further SVR entries were also highly commended: the restoration of Great Western Railway coach No. 9581 into an accessible buffet and saloon car, and the Boogie Lights Express in the Innovation of the Year category.