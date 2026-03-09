New Shropshire tourism board wants 'ambitious leaders' to sign up and help 'unlock county's full potential'

Applications are now open for spaces on the Telford and Shropshire Tourism Board, a public/private leadership group established to "unlock the full potential of the area’s visitor economy".

It will be part of the Telford and Shropshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), a collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Shropshire Council, Visit Telford and Visit Shropshire.

The Telford Balloon Fiesta is an annual spectacle. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

A spokesperson for the LVEP said: "We are calling on ambitious leaders ready to shape the future of tourism in Telford and Shropshire.

"We are building a tourism leadership board that reflects the full breadth and strength of Telford and Shropshire’s visitor economy. This is a rare opportunity for senior figures to represent their sector, shape strategy, and influence how tourism grows across our counties."

In particular the LVEP is seeking people with "significant influence, experience, insight and convening power" in the following sectors:

Landscapes and great outdoors

Museums and attractions

Culture, arts, and heritage

Food, drink and hospitality

Business events

Shopping centre and large retail

Place and towns

Accommodation – hotel

Accommodation – self-catering, B&B, glamping and camping

The Wrekin is one of Shropshire's most distinctive landmarks. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The tourism board will sit "at the heart" of the Telford and Shropshire LVEP and it is hoped it will provide "a stronger national voice and advocacy for Telford and Shropshire".

Mandy Thorn MBE DL, chair of the Telford and Shropshire Tourism Board, said: “This is a defining moment for Telford and Shropshire. LVEP accreditation is national recognition of the strength of our partnership and the confidence placed in our governance, leadership and ambition.

"The tourism board now provides a powerful platform to lead the next phase setting clear direction, championing our destination and ensuring that growth is sustainable, inclusive and rooted in the distinctiveness of our places. I am proud to chair the Telford and Shropshire Tourism Board at such a pivotal moment, a partnership built on collaboration, confidence and a shared ambition for the future of our county.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: “Tourism is one of our greatest strengths, and what makes Telford extraordinary is the scale and diversity of what we offer from World Heritage Sites and treasured national landscapes to wildlife parks, heritage venues and major convention centres.

"This tourism board brings leaders together across the public and private sectors to champion that full proposition and lead with the ambition our destination deserves.”

The Long Mynd and Carding Mill Valley are some of Shropshire's spectacular natural landscapes. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: “Shropshire’s appeal is rooted in the quality and authenticity of our places. Tourism here is about sustaining communities and protecting what makes our county special. By working together, we can strengthen our visitor economy while safeguarding the long‑term wellbeing and identity of the places people come to experience.”

Applicants can find out more and apply online at www.telfordandshropshirelvep.co.uk.