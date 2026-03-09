Shropshire engineering consultancy celebrates two decades in business

JNM Engineering in Ironbridge turns 20 next month.

The family-run firm specialises in civil engineering design and has spent the past two decades working with developers, planning consultants, land agents and architects.

Over the years the consultancy has delivered civil engineering design services for projects ranging from small residential schemes of just two homes through to major developments of more than 300 properties and large infrastructure schemes, including airport developments.

The company specialises in key areas of civil engineering design including drainage design, highway design, flood risk assessments and ground modelling.

It works on projects across the UK, helping developers navigate planning requirements and deliver practical civil engineering design solutions.

Director James Mewis said reaching the milestone was an important moment for the business.

"It's a great achievement for us to reach 20 years in business," he said.

"Over that time we have been fortunate to work with many excellent clients and partners on a wide variety of projects.

"As a family-run consultancy, we take pride in providing a reliable and responsive service and we look forward to continuing to support development across the region and beyond."