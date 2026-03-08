Much Wenlock pub owner launches fresh bid to convert failed business into home after two decades of repeated closures

A fresh bid has been submitted to convert the Feathers Inn in Brockton near Much Wenlock into a private home, with the owner arguing that the Grade II-listed building is no longer viable as a pub after almost two decades of repeated closures.

The last attempt to revive the Feathers was in January 2022, when it was taken over by 33-year-old chef George Cavendish. But its rapid success was short and sweet, with George calling time on the pub in August 2023.

In 2024, and after an outcry from village residents, previous plans to convert the pub into a home were refused when the council argued that not enough evidence had been provided to prove whether the pub could still be run as a viable community facility.