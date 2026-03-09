Delays expected as rail line reopens between Shrewsbury and Telford Central following emergency incident

Emergency services were dealing with an incident on the railway line between Shrewsbury and Telford Central on Monday morning (March 9).

At around 6.22am, West Midlands Railway said the line was blocked while emergency crews respond to the situation. As a result, trains running through both stations were facing delays and alterations.

Disruptions impacted the Transport for Wales route Birmingham International and Crewe/Chester/Aberystwyth/Holyhead as well as the West Midlands Railway route between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury.

By 10.25am, National Rail had confirmed the line had reopened, but said disruptions was likely until midday.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "All lines have reopened between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury following the emergency services dealing with an incident earlier today.

"As service recovers trains running between these stations may continue to be delayed by up to 45 minutes, cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until 12.30pm."