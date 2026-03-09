Volunteers from across Wales and the Marches attended a meeting in Newtown on Wednesday, March 4

Rosamund Davies, former Regional Chair, Wales and the Marches, and Trustee, received a plate inscribed with National Garden Scheme in recognition of her work.

The presentation took place at a meeting in Newtown of volunteers from across Wales and the Marches on Wednesday, March 4

Regional Chair for Wales and the Marches, Susan Paynton, welcomed everyone and announced the National Garden Scheme in Wales raised £447,351, an increase of 12 per cent from 2024.

Dr Richard Claxton, who worked as a GP before becoming Chief Executive of the National Garden Scheme in October, reflected on the record £3.875 million donated to six nursing and health charities, ensuring a longevity of contributions which has made us the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK.

In addition, gardens and health sector, community gardens and those working in horticulture benefitted from the monies raised from the hard work of garden owners, volunteers, and a small group of just 14 members of staff at Headquarters.

Achievements include 30 years of partnership with the Carers’ Trust, Marie Curie and Hospice UK; 40 years with Perennial and £20 million to Macmillan Cancer Support over the years.

Richard, joined by staff from Head Office described the five-year strategic plan, including the exciting events and materials being developed for our Centenary in 2027.

Debbie Field, County Organiser, Gwent, gave a passionate presentation about engaging Primary School children with garden visits.

Alan Titchmarsh, who has taken over from Mary Berry as President, sent a video message of thanks to everyone attending.

Full of inspiration, Dr Alison Kemp, County Organiser and Dr Pauline Ruth, Assistant County Organiser for South Powys, updated South Powys garden owners at The Neuadd, Llanbedr, with thanks to James Hooper. Garden owners from Llanwrtyd Wells to Tretower in the east, learnt about the 2025 donations, publicity discussed garden openings and identifying more gardens to open in 2027.

They took away the bilingual Powys booklets for distribution.