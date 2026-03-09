Eclectic Ludlow clothes and gift shop up for sale as owners eye retirement after 26 years

A Ludlow shop that offers an eclectic mix of clothing, jewellery and gifts has gone up for sale as the owners look forward to retirement.

Purple Panda, formerly known as Kaboodle, has traded for more than 26 years and operates out of a store on Corve Street.

The business is now being marketed for sale by Halls Commercial, with offers invited in the region of £45,000 plus stock at valuation.

Purple Panda in Ludlow has gone up for sale. Photo: Halls Commercial

The agents describe the listing as “a rare opportunity to acquire a long‑established leasehold retail business”, highlighting Ludlow's strong reputation, consistent footfall and potential for further growth.

The ground‑floor unit forms part of a listed building and offers around 741 sq ft of sales space, with additional ancillary accommodation.

Purple Panda, which specialises in clothing, cards, gifts and accessories, has a particular emphasis on fair‑trade goods.

While the shop has an established presence and a loyal following, the agents note that there is significant potential for expansion - particularly online, as the business currently does not operate a website, relying instead on a Facebook page.

Halls say the owners are selling the business solely due to retirement, creating what the agents describe as a “genuine and rare chance” for a new proprietor to build on a strong foundation.

The full listing is available to view online at hallsgb.com