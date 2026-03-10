Police tape off scene outside Shrewsbury shops after incident

Police tape surrounded the shops, which include Co-operative, Well Pharmacy, and Snax Fish Bar, as of 9am this morning - Tuesday, March 10.

Two police cars were at the scene of the incident, which is understood to have taken place overnight and not to have involved the shops.

The Co-operative remained closed this morning, although police lifted part of the cordon to allow local residents to access the pharmacy.

Police have taped off an area outside the shops on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police have been contacted for comment.

