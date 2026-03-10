Council receives an audit report into a controversial gyratory scheme around Shrewsbury railway station costing millions of pounds

The road network at Castle Foregate, around the station, has been undergoing major changes since last year in a multi-million-pound project funded by UK government.

However, the changes have led to congestion problems and sparked controversy when a video taken in November showed fire crews, with blue lights flashing, waiting more than two minutes to get through the changed road layout.

A petition was also started when a bus stop was placed on the right hand lane of the main route through the town, while the left hand land was turned into a cycle lane - along with one of the world's smallest zebra crossings.

The council said "lessons will be learned" following the backlash over the scheme and has now received an interim Stage 3 Road Safety Audit for the scheme.

The audit takes account of construction changes and operational risks, and officers are currently reviewing the details.

The new road network around Shrewsbury Railway Station has caused a lot of controversy. Picture: LDRS

A spokesperson for the council said the a formal "designers’ response" will be required for the audit, including comments from the council, regarding any observations or recommendations made within the report.

The report will then be shared with the the council’s Task and Finish Group set up to consider this project, and with the economy and environment scrutiny committee – with an update being issued to cabinet at a future meeting.

In addition, a comprehensive scope has been prepared for a further independent safety review, reflecting the recommendations made by both the scrutiny committee and cabinet. A key focus of this review will be to understand how the scheme affects all users. It will set out how the design aligns with relevant legislation, identify any remedial actions that may be required, and take account of both the interim Stage 3 Audit and the new Department for Transport guidance on floating bus stops.

"Any potential modifications arising from these processes would be subject to consultation, the necessary approvals, and the availability of funding and resources," said the spokesperson.

"Constructive dialogue with the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has helped identify a potential solution, put forward by the fire service, for navigating the bus stop island on Castle Foregate. The audit has considered the bus stop facility, and the safety review will also study this where appropriate. Discussions are ongoing with the design team to facilitate further engagement with the fire service.

"Shropshire Council has already taken steps to strengthen engagement and consultation processes for future schemes, from initial development through to delivery."