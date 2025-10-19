Thousands sign petition over 'ridiculous' Shrewsbury bus stop added in much-criticised gyratory changes

The past week has seen the appearance of a new bus stop on Castle Gates in Shrewsbury - the latest addition as part of the ongoing redesign of Shrewsbury's town-centre gyratory.

The roads are a key part of Shrewsbury's transport network and also provide access to the town's railway station.

Overall changes to the gyratory have been met with a frosty response from drivers and local business owners, but the latest addition has left people utterly bemused.

More than 2,500 people have now signed a petition calling for a redesign for the controversial bus stop.

A bus stop has been added to a section of the Castle Gates road that has been cut down from two car lanes to one.

The second lane has been replace by a miniature section of cycle lane - along with one of the world's smallest zebra crossings.

The bus stop has been painted over the single car lane, meaning traffic will come to a standstill any time a bus stops - while passengers getting on and off the bus will also be stepping across a cycle lane.

Residents have criticised the change, voicing concerns over the impact on traffic flow, as well as potential disruption for the emergency services.

Local business, Martin Monahan, owner of the nearby Buttermarket live music venue on Howard Street has launched a petition over the plans, calling for changes.

The petition has been signed by more than 2,500 people since it went up over the weekend.

The petition states: "We hereby demand that Shropshire Council urgently rethink the approach to the Railway Station in Shrewsbury, and completely remove the new cyclist lane and 'floating' bus stop.

"They should amend the left hand lane instead to a taxi and buses-only lane (which can then also be used by the emergency services too during heavy traffic congestion.)

"This new cyclist lane doesn't even connect to any other cyclist lane either before or after - it is literally only this short stretch of road.

"Making the left hand lane a taxi/bus lane only means the council could also put the actual bus stop in the left hand lane too."

Comments from supporters voice frustration with the changes.

One states: "The change to this road has not made any improvements but in fact created a domino effect of congestion around Shrewsbury."

Another brands the redesign: "Utterly ridiculous."

Shropshire Council has moved to distance itself from the changes saying it understands the frustration of residents, and that the scheme had been inherited from the previous Conservative leadership.