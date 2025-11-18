The road network at Castle Foregate, around Shrewsbury Railway Station, has undergone major changes in recent months, with millions of pounds spent on the project.

The chair of the Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Authority, Councillor David Minnery, warned last week that the changes were "putting lives at risk" with emergency service crews stuck in traffic jams.

His comments came during a meeting of Shropshire Council’s economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee.

Now video taken this morning (Tuesday) shows fire crews, with blue lights flashing, waiting more than two minutes to get through the gyratory.

Fire crews waiting to get through Shrewsbury's station gyratory

Shrewsbury Fire Station is on St Michael's Street, only a short distance from the gyratory, with fire crews needing to use the junction to respond to emergencies in a large area of the town.