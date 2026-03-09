This peaceful parcel of Shropshire countryside is now a dream wedding destination

Some places are lovely the first time. Rare places are even better the second. Riverside Cabins falls firmly into the second category.

We came back to our little peaceful parcel of calm in Shropshire thinking, surely it can’t be as magical twice. Spoiler: it absolutely is.

If anything, it feels even more special now. Maybe because we knew what was waiting for us. The river quietly doing its thing. The trees standing guard. The cabins spaced just right so you feel like you’ve escaped the world without actually roughing it.

Riverside Cabins near Shrewsbury

And this time, there was something new to celebrate. Riverside Cabins is now geared up for weddings, and they recently held their very first one. Honestly? It makes perfect sense. If you were going to promise forever somewhere, you could do far worse than beside a river, under big Shropshire skies, surrounded by family and fresh air.

It has that intimate, tucked-away feel that makes a wedding personal rather than performative. Not a conveyor belt venue. A proper, heartfelt setting where everyone can relax.

What really stands out, though, is the family feel. This isn’t a faceless business. It’s run with real pride and care. Owner Anthony Prince is still completely hands-on. He checks in on guests, makes sure everything’s right, and you can tell he genuinely wants people to have the best time possible.

Award Winning Riverside Cabins near Shrewsbury

The staff are just as brilliant. There’s always someone around if you need help, but never in an intrusive way. Nothing is ever too much trouble. They even lit the fire for us one evening so we could just sink into the cosy glow without fumbling with kindling. It’s those small gestures that stay with you.

The cabins are still spotless. Still warm. Still ridiculously comfortable. Underfloor heating remains elite. The hot tub is still the main character. Morning coffee in the steam, late-night star gazing, that quiet hum of the river in the background. It’s impossible not to switch off.

Watch the video

And yet, for all its calm, there’s life here. Families reconnecting. Couples celebrating. Dogs living their absolute best countryside existence. Now, newlyweds starting their next chapter.

Riverside Cabins has quietly become one of those hidden gem wedding spots in rural Shropshire. The kind you almost don’t want to shout about in case it gets too popular. But it deserves the spotlight.

It’s rare to find somewhere that runs like clockwork behind the scenes but feels completely effortless as a guest. Everything flows. Everything’s thought through. You arrive tense and leave softer around the edges.

Second visit verdict? Even better than the first. And we’re already talking about a third.

If you’re after calm, connection, or even the perfect riverside “I do,” this might just be your place.

Find our more on bookings for a stay or weddings here.