Two Shrewsbury pubs set to slash prices on Guinness for St Patrick's Day - here's where

Customers at both The Shrewsbury Hotel in Bridge Place and Montgomery’s Tower in Lower Claremont Bank, will be able to enjoy a pint of Guinness for £3.49 to celebrate the saints day on Tuesday, March 17.

The Wetherspoon pubs will also be serving a beer brewed exclusively for the occasion.

Brogue Irish Red, brewed by Rye River Brewing Co. (based in County Kildare, Ireland), will be available priced at £1.99 a pint.

The beer (4. 4 per cent ABV) is described as malty in character, with notes of biscuit, caramel and dark fruits.

In addition, the pubs will be offering a Baby Guinness shot containing 50ml spirit (Kahlua coffee liqueur, topped with Baileys) for £3.99 and Jameson Irish Whiskey (single measure with a mixer included) for £3.49.

The Shrewsbury Hotel pub manager, Susan Richards, said: “We believe our St Patrick’s Day drinks prices offer great value for money.

“We look forward to welcoming customers into the pub to celebrate on the day.”