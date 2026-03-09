Major West Midlands rail disruption between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury after man found dead

Rail services have been disrupted between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to emergency services dealing with an incident earlier today.

It has since been confirmed by West Midlands Ambulance Service that a man was found dead near Belvidere Road in Shrewsbury.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.19am to an incident nearby to Belvidere Road in Shrewsbury.

West Midlands Railway train. (Photo: West Midlands Railway)

"Two ambulances and two paramedic officers attended the scene. Upon arrival we found one patient.

"Sadly, it was clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased by ambulance staff at the scene.”

All lines have reopened between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury following the incident but National Rail still warns that trains will continue to be cancelled and delayed.

"As service recovers trains running between these stations may continue to be delayed by up to 45 minutes, cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until 12:30."

Listed below are the routes affected.

Transport for Wales between Birmingham International and Crewe/Chester/Aberystwyth/Holyhead

West Midlands Railway between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury

National Rail is urging passengers to check before they travel. It adds: "You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

"Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."