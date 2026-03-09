Telford man, 53, caught with 1,000 child sex abuse pictures claimed he bought 'second hand hard drive' and didn't know what he was clicking on Instagram
A man who was caught with more than 1,000 child sex abuse pictures claimed that he had them because his hard drive was second hand.
Edward Georgescu, aged 53, was arrested at work after police seized a hard drive and another storage device from his home.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the devices were examined and it was discovered Georgescu had 81 category A images, depicting the most serious and depraved kind of child sex abuse.
Georgescu also had 120 images of category B, 804 of category C and 23 prohibited sexual images.
The images were of the children were between the ages of infants and 15.