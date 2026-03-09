Edward Georgescu, aged 53, was arrested at work after police seized a hard drive and another storage device from his home.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the devices were examined and it was discovered Georgescu had 81 category A images, depicting the most serious and depraved kind of child sex abuse.

Georgescu also had 120 images of category B, 804 of category C and 23 prohibited sexual images.

The images were of the children were between the ages of infants and 15.