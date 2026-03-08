Army veteran David Rowley from Ludlow, and RAF veteran Pete White from Newport, have been honoured by veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress, for their tireless dedication to raising awareness of military trauma.

Last month the pair were presented with the awards by former First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Philip Jones, at the charity’s annual awards ceremony in central London, with David named Veteran Ambassador of the Year and Pete named Veteran Advocate of the Year.

Combat Stress delivers specialist treatment and support to former service personnel across the UK with military-related trauma such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Both David and Pete were treated by the charity in 2023.

Pete with Admiral Sir Philip Jones.

Combat Stress said that since then they have bravely and openly shared their stories, time and time again, to increase public awareness of the mental health issues veterans can face, raise vital funds for the charity and encourage other veterans struggling to make that difficult but vital first step to recovery, by reaching out for help.

David with Admiral Sir Philip Jones.

David, 53, spent nine years in the forces, deployed to the first Gulf war and Northern Ireland, where he experienced life-changing events.

David in service.

After leaving the Army he struggled with his mental health for years, before speaking to his GP who put him on anti-depressants.

However, after four years David realised he needed specialist support so called the Combat Stress Helpline in 2023 and went on to receive expert treatment.

Pete, 38, served in the RAF for nine years, including a harrowing five-month deployment to Afghanistan in 2011.

Pete on guard in Afghanistan

What he witnessed was hard to leave behind and his mental health started to suffer.

He was medically discharged from the RAF in 2017 and spent the next six years with crippling PTSD, describing himself at that time as “non-functioning as a human being”.

In 2023 Pete realised he needed help and called the charity's helpline, going on to undertake its intensive treatment programme which ultimately changed his life.

On his award, David said: “It’s amazing to be recognised for my efforts, and it’s a real reminder of how far I’ve come, but I’m simply happy doing whatever is in my power to help support veterans who are going through what I once was."

Reacting to his award, Pete said: “I’m blown away as I wasn’t expecting to win an award. I just hope that my efforts will give veterans the courage to seek help with their trauma as I’m proof that recovery is possible.”

Robert Marsh, director of fundraising at Combat Stress, said: “We are so grateful to David and Pete, whose bravery and honesty has no doubt inspired veterans to come forward for help, as well as shine a spotlight on the life-changing difference our specialist treatment makes.

"Their support has been invaluable to the veteran community, and we are delighted to present him with our Veteran of the Year awards.

“No other charity does what we do. We provide the most comprehensive veteran mental health treatment service in the UK, but we couldn’t be there for the veterans who seek our help without the bravery of veteran storytellers like David and Pete.”

More than 170 fundraisers and veteran volunteers attended Combat Stress’ annual ‘Extra Mile’ awards at the In and Out Naval and Military Club in London.

The event was devised to celebrate and recognise the selflessness and dedication of individuals, teams and companies’ whose achievements and innovative fundraising have gone above and beyond all expectation.