'She was part of the heart and soul of Shrewsbury Town': Tribute paid to beloved supporter and pop-up shop volunteer

Ruth Saunders, who was a familiar face in the club pop-up shop, was described as "a well-known and much-loved member of the Shrewsbury Town team and community".

The club said since they were informed of Ruth's death they have "been in communication with Ruth's family throughout the week" and have now been asked to share the news on behalf of her family.

A statement from the club said: “We say goodbye to someone who meant so much to so many of us, Ruth Saunders.

Ruth Saunders with Pudsey the bear

"Ruth wasn’t just a supporter of Shrewsbury Town; she was part of the heart and soul of the club. For years, she welcomed fans into the club pop-up shop with her warm smile and kind words, always ready for a chat about the team she loved so dearly. To many, she wasn’t just a familiar face, she was a friend.

"Her passion for Shrewsbury Town never faded. Through every high and low, Ruth remained fiercely proud of her club, carrying that loyalty with her right to the very end. She embodied what it truly means to be a supporter: dedicated, spirited, and full of love for the badge.”