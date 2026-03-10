Five 'secret' Shropshire villages that are overlooked by travellers - but locals love

There are many beautiful villages in Shropshire that have character and stunning scenery. Shropshire is full of postcard-perfect towns like Ludlow and Church Stretton, which attract walkers, food lovers, and weekend travellers throughout the year.

Yet beyond these better-known spots lies another side of the county - a network of tiny villages tucked into quiet valleys, hidden along winding hedgerow lanes, or resting beneath the ridges of the Shropshire Hills.

Many visitors pass straight through the region without ever noticing them. These lesser-known villages rarely appear on guidebook itineraries, but locals know them well.

Without crowds or souvenir shops, they offer something increasingly rare in England - the feeling of stumbling upon somewhere genuinely untouched by tourism.

The following five villages are among Shropshire’s quietest gems that are overlooked by most travellers, yet cherished by the people who live nearby for their scenery, history, and deep sense of rural calm.

Cardington

Tucked beneath the slopes of the Cardington Hills in the heart of the Shropshire Hills, Cardington feels almost frozen in time. The village is famous among locals for its beautiful timber-framed houses, some dating back to the 15th century, and for the historic church of St James with its dramatic hillside setting.

Clunton

Just a few miles from the better-known town of Clun, the tiny village of Clunton sits quietly along the River Clun. While visitors flock to Clun’s castle, locals slip away to Clunton for its peaceful lanes, old stone cottages, and rolling farmland views.

Clunton. (Photo: Row17 Strolling through Clunton via Wikimedia Commons)

Neen Sollars

Hidden near the Worcestershire border, Neen Sollars is the definition of rural tranquillity. The village clusters around the medieval St Mary’s Church, surrounded by farmland, orchards, and winding lanes. Unlike many picturesque villages, Neen Sollars has escaped tourism almost entirely. Locals value it for its sense of deep countryside calm.

Neen Sollars. (Photo by Peter Evans, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Ratlinghope

Ratlinghope is a quiet, rural village and civil parish nestled in the Shropshire Hills, near the western side of the Long Mynd. Its scattered cottages, tiny church, and wide views of moorland give it a remote feel. Walkers often pass through on their way to the Stiperstones ridge, but locals know the village itself is worth lingering in.

Stream at The Bridges Inn at Ratlinghope. (Photo: Jeremy Bolwell, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Melverley

Melverley is a village in Shropshire that sits right on the Welsh border where the River Severn meets the River Vyrnwy. The village’s star attraction is the remarkable St Peter’s Church, a rare black-and-white timber-framed church that looks almost like something from a fairy tale. Despite this architectural treasure, Melverley stays under the radar - partly because it’s tucked away down winding country lanes.