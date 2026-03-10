Talented Shropshire school musicians win 18 trophies at youth music festival with impressive performances by choirs, orchestra and rock bands

It was a record-breaking year for Oswestry School pupils at the Oswestry Youth Music Festival, with an impressive 18 trophies and 29 placings, and three pupils progressing to the Sunday finals. Over the course of last week's festival - organised by Sue Turner - more than 100 Oswestry School pupils took part in a range of solo, duet and ensemble classes covering every section of the festival: piano, strings, woodwind, brass, percussion and voice.

The Os Voices chamber ensemble's polished performance saw them win the Chamber Vocal Ensemble class, while there was a trophy win for the second year in a row for the school orchestra with their rendition of Ashford & Simpson’s Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and Grieg’s In the Hall of the Mountain King.

Meanwhile The Doodles cello ensemble, coached by peripatetic teacher Sylvie Reverdy, won their class for the third year running whilst a total of six school rock bands - all coached by Will Oram - were in fine form rocking the Hope Church, with prep school band Loop the Loop taking first place.

The end of the week saw the prep choir come away with the trophy for Under 11s Youth Choir, competing against five other local schools; and the senior choir received the best mark of all the ensembles with an ‘Outstanding’ grade.

Successful Oswestry School pupils with head of music Jonny Fitch. Photo: Oswestry School

Headmaster Peter Middleton said: “The performing arts is at the very heart of the Oswestry School community, and it is a great joy to see so many of our pupils - in fact, over one fifth of our school - participating and performing in the youth music festival.

"I am hugely grateful to all of my music department - including the talented and dedicated peripatetic music teachers - who inspire, encourage and challenge in equal measure, and congratulate all pupils for taking part whether they were trophy winners or first-time participants. Well done one and all!”

Head of music Jonny Fitch is leading a music revival at Oswestry School as it prepares to open its groundbreaking new Performing Arts Centre in September this year.

An artist's impression of how the new Oswestry School Performing Arts Centre will look. Image: Oswestry School

Oswestry School will be hosting a Discovery Day on Saturday, April 18. To learn more or sign up, visit https://www.oswestryschool.com/admissions-home/open-mornings-taster-days/ss-open-morning.