Knife Angel creators in Shropshire embark on their tallest sculpture yet - a giant giraffe set to raise awareness for a very important cause

The British Ironworks Centre in Oswestry is currently working on one of its most ambitious projects, a 13-metre-tall scrap metal giraffe.

When complete, the four-storey-tall sculpture will be the tallest artwork ever made at the centre, and its creators are quietly confident that it will also be the tallest scrap metal sculpture in the country.

But, centre owner Clive Knowles said the artwork - mostly made from recycled car parts - was about more than securing a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Photo: British Ironwork Centre

"Our latest project is to demonstrate the height of the world's environmental decline," he explained.

"The giraffe is the tallest animal with the highest vantage point, and we felt that was appropriate to show we've reached the pinnacle of decline.

"It's also a paradox, because it's made of recycled parts from the automotive industry that has long contributed to the degradation of the world."

Photo: British Ironwork Centre

Clive said the centre is already in discussions with the Guinness Book of Records to have the sculpture recognised as the tallest of its kind in the UK. On a clear day, he believes it may even be visible from Oswestry town centre.

Now, the centre is appealing for help in putting together the giant giraffe, and is asking local crane operators to come forward.

Those able to assist are asked to call the centre on 01691 610952 and ask for Clive.