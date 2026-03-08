Stans Superstore in St Martins, Oswestry, a retailer which has grown from being a small community shop to being a huge store and an institution in the area, announced the sale online.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

We’ve dug into the Shropshire Star archives to share some pictures from Stans Superstore from over the years, to give readers the chance to enjoy taking a trip down memory lane.

December 18, 2020 - Food parcels provided by Stans Superstore in conjunction with Lakelands Academy and Lakeside Coaches of Ellesmere

Stans Superstore staff Dawn Rogers, Joseph Smart, Joan Price, Gareth Williams and Paula Bartha on December 21, 2015, which was the busiest shopping day of the year

Justin Smart and Beth Smith at Stans Superstore, preparing to sell beers and barbecue food ahead of the 2018 World Cup

Kathy White and Ellie Clark preparing for deliveries to Stans Superstore customers during the Covid pandemic lockdown in 2020

Andrew Faulks of Stans Superstore in St Martins near Oswestry

Rob Faulks and Andrew Faulks from Stans Superstore prepared free deliveries for vulnerable customers during Covid

The family of Stans Superstore in 2021, celebrating what would have been Stan Faulks' 100th Birthday. From left to right: Robert Faulks, Sarah Dodsworth (Front), Bethan Faulks, Andrew Faulks, Lisa Faulks, Peter Faulks and Katie Chaplin.

Driver Andy Gooding is filling the van up with customers shopping ready to deliver to them during lockdown in November 2020

Butcher Jack Nicholas making sure the meat shelves are stocked up during the Covid lockdown in November

Deri and Leri Roberts from Llanrhaeadr fill up their trolley at Stans Superstore on December 21, 2015, the busiest shopping day of the year