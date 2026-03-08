26 nostalgic photos from Stans Superstore to give you a heartwarming trip down memory lane
The announcement that a hugely popular, family run supermarket has been sold sparked shock earlier this week, as Salopians reminisced about its history over the years.
Stans Superstore in St Martins, Oswestry, a retailer which has grown from being a small community shop to being a huge store and an institution in the area, announced the sale online.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/
We’ve dug into the Shropshire Star archives to share some pictures from Stans Superstore from over the years, to give readers the chance to enjoy taking a trip down memory lane.