Major West Midlands rail disruption as all lines closed between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to 'emergency incident'

There is major West Midlands rail disruption this morning (Monday 9 March) as all lines are closed between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to an "emergency incident".

National Rail says: "All lines are closed between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury to allow the emergency services deal with an incident.

"To allow them to carry out their work safely, no trains can currently run through the area. Trains may be delayed, cancelled or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 08:00."

West Midlands Railway train. (Photo: West Midlands Railway)

Transport for Wales routes are affected between Birmingham International and Crewe, Chester, Aberystwyth and Holyhead. Transport for Wales have organised buses to run between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury to assist customers to complete journeys where possible at no extra cost.

These will arrive at approximately 8.15 and will be provided by Lakeside, Regional and JKT.

West Midlands Railway routes are also affected - between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury.

West Midlands Railway have arranged for rail replacement buses to shuttle between Wellington and Shrewsbury.

National Rail is urging passengers to check before they travel this morning. It adds: "Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.

"You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."

The Express and Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.